House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn following the release of the Mueller report last week.

McGahn spoke to the special counsel’s office and the report shows that he refused President Donald Trump‘s order to fire Mueller and threatened to resign.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued the subpoena [PDF] for testimony and documents.

Today, I issued a subpoena to former White House Counsel Don McGahn for documents and public testimony following revelations uncovered during the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into obstruction of justice by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dhbrqQrLRv — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 22, 2019

Nadler also wants McGahn to come before the committee on May 21st.

