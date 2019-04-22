comScore

House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn

By Josh FeldmanApr 22nd, 2019, 5:34 pm

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn following the release of the Mueller report last week.

McGahn spoke to the special counsel’s office and the report shows that he refused President Donald Trump‘s order to fire Mueller and threatened to resign.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued the subpoena [PDF] for testimony and documents.

Nadler also wants McGahn to come before the committee on May 21st.

