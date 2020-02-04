President Donald Trump is set to deliver the fourth and final State of the Union address of what is his current four-year term in office tonight. The address is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight and will air on every major network, as well as online.

Trump’s speech is coming at a remarkable time in his embattled presidency. Ongoing impeachment proceedings appear to be set to wrap up Wednesday with an almost certain Senate vote for acquittal, though even many Senate Republicans have publicly announced that they believe the President behaved improperly in his dealings with Ukraine.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) raised the specter of a presidential censure during Monday’s closing arguments of the impeachment proceedings, so while it looks almost certain that Trump will not be removed from office, it’s not as though the ordeal hasn’t been potentially politically damaging to his administration.

Or has it? A newly released Gallup poll shows Trump’s approval rating at a record 49% during his presidency. This comes amidst much turmoil that some believe was designed to hurt the president politically but may have actually helped him.

The big three cable networks — CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC — will all be covering the big speech tonight, and all will be live afterward for hours of analysis. Mediaite will be covering the President’s State of the Union, as well as cable news reactions following the address.

