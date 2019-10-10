Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster curtly said it is not appropriate for President Donald Trump to seek help from foreign powers for an election.

McMaster was speaking at a Foundations for the Defense of Democracies event Thursday when The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser asked him about Trump seeking assistance from Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden for him.

“I have a very simple question for you: do you think it is appropriate for the president of the United States to solicit foreign interference in our political process?” she asked.

“Of course no, absolutely not,” McMaster responded. “What has to happen here is seeing our democracy play out, our separation of powers play out. And for the American people through the representatives in Congress to make a judgment as to whether or not that happened.”

McMaster appeared to be suggesting he supports the ongoing impeachment inquiry launched following Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

“To answer your question directly, of course it is not appropriate,” McMaster concluded.

McMaster was Trump’s second national security advisor following Michael Flynn, who was ousted after it was revealed he misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about his contacts with a Russian official.

McMaster resigned in 2018 and his successor was John Bolton, who also ended up getting ousted due to his disagreements with Trump.

The current NSA is Robert O’Brien, who was formerly the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

