President Donald Trump went after Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Jon Bon Jovi during his rally in Avoca, PA on Monday — bragging about bringing in bigger crowds than the entertainers.

The shoutout comes after Joe Biden’s campaign announced that he would appear with Gaga at a Pittsburgh event on Monday evening.

The Trump campaign quickly slammed Gaga as an “anti-fracking activist,” which she replied to on Twitter, writing, “I’m glad to be living rent free in your head,” with the hashtag #BidenHarris.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

“Now he has got Lady Gaga,” Trump said of Biden’s new support to a booing crowd. “Lady Gaga is not too good. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi. Every time I see him, he kisses my ass.”

“Aw, aw, Mr. President,” he added, mocking Bon Jovi. “He will get something out of it just like everybody is.”

The president then took shots at celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z — pronouncing the former as bee-on-see — mocking them for supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden during this year’s election.

“By the way, we draw much bigger crowds than these people,” Trump said. “Well, you know what happens? He will sing a song or two, then he will leave and the crowd will leave, and Sleepy Joe’s up there talking. That happened to Hillary too. They got Beyonce, and they got Jay-Z, right? Jay-Z? And he started using the f-word, you remember? In front of this crowd. And it was unbelievable. He was using the f word, f word, and then he left, and the crowd left, and Hillary was standing on stage with an empty place.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

