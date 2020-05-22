President Donald Trump attacked the New York Times yet again on Friday, this time focusing mostly on executive editor Dean Baquet and claiming “he has long been considered one of the dumbest men in the world of journalism.”

It’s unclear what spurred on these particular tweets, but earlier Friday night Trump mockingly said Baquet “is to be seriously respected” because “he has long been considered one of the dumbest men in the world of journalism, and he became Executive Editor of the Failing New York Times.”

He trashed Baquet and the Times and even accused the paper of being “willing to write anything, even if not truthful.”

“I laugh at them all,” the president added.

