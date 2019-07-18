After Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attempted to excuse President Donald Trump from accusations of racism and xenophobia, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) noted that Graham himself called Trump racist.

“Donald Trump is a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” ~ Sen. Lindsey Graham https://t.co/IqQaIbynHs https://t.co/z4aFtJRxdj — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

Graham was attempting to defend Trump by comparing him to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (who Trump has insulted and attacked on multiple occasions, even after McCain died).

“If you are a Republican nominee for President, or President, you will be accused of being a racist,” Graham contended.

Something I have learned: If you are a Republican nominee for President – or President – you will be accused of being a racist. John Lewis compared John McCain’s campaign to being like that of George Wallace. It comes with the territory unfortunately. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2019

Omar responded by quoting from a CNN item Graham did while he was running for president, where he said, “Donald Trump is a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

