comScore

Ilhan Omar Exposes Lindsey Graham’s Hypocrisy By Quoting His Own Attacks on Trump

By Connor MannionJul 18th, 2019, 3:37 pm

After Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attempted to excuse President Donald Trump from accusations of racism and xenophobia, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) noted that Graham himself called Trump racist.

Graham was attempting to defend Trump by comparing him to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (who Trump has insulted and attacked on multiple occasions, even after McCain died).

“If you are a Republican nominee for President, or President, you will be accused of being a racist,” Graham contended.

Omar responded by quoting from a CNN item Graham did while he was running for president, where he said, “Donald Trump is a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

[Images via Chip Somodevilla and Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: