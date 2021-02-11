House Managers aiming to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection of January 6th revealed a unique and clever tactic, clearly designed to preemptively mute criticism that this is a purely partisan endeavor.

While Rep. Ted Lieu took his turn at the lectern, the case against Trump turned into a thorough and overwhelming parade of condemnations of Trump’s role in the insurrection made by current and former Republican leadership.

The evidence of bipartisan censure came in the form of cable news clips, headlines, and featured tweets and was something of a who’s who of GOP personalities very familiar to those who closely follow political media. Senators in attendance saw comments made by many friends and acquaintances, including former senior members of Trump’s White House.

Condemnations from James Matis, John Bolton, and Mick Mulvaney were featured. As were comments made by a number of Republican state governors. A list of Trump administration officials that resigned in protest was listed as well, and so on and so forth.

The message was clear. In the days that immediately followed the attack on the capitol, when the historic and deadly events were still fresh, the stunned and angered reaction was bipartisan in nature. Criticizing Trump in those first few days was not filtered through any political calculus of how it would play in Peoria, so to speak.

It was a stunning moment, much of which was clipped in the video above, which you can watch above, via CNN.

