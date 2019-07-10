INSIDER Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson says his site created a graphic novel adaptation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report because “no one was reading” the actual report.

“It’s pretty clear to us that no one is reading the Mueller report. In fact, there is — and they still aren’t. Some of the most important people in the country aren’t reading it,” Carlson said. “So we thought it would be important to get it into a more digestible format. We’ve created something that I think is not only fun to read, but gets at what a lot of people missed in the Mueller report.”

He mentioned a Politico report that detailed how many congressional lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have not bothered to read the Mueller report.

Carlson spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar Wednesday afternoon about the project, which is written by journalist Mark Bowden and drawn by Chad Hurd, an artist for the FX show Archer.

Carlson readily admitted it is not a substitute to the Mueller report itself.

“I hope that we can kind of present the case that I think Mueller was trying to make, but the lawmakers, they should just go to Audible and download the audio version and listen to it at 1.5x speed,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com