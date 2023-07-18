‘It’s All a Grift’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Accuses Trump of Profiting Off Legal Woes Amid Looming Indictment

Former President Donald Trump shared that he is a target in the Department of Justice’s investigation into the January 6 insurrection, and the topic was a hot one for ABC’s The View.

Co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who worked for Trump when the insurrection happened, revealed an inside look at what might be going through Trump’s mind — as well as that of his legal team. But what was notable was what she saw in his Truth Social post and his past behavior.

Griffin said that she’d met with the Department of Justice and the January 6 Committee, who “were very interested in sort of whether [Trump] knew he lost the election,” which, according to Farah Griffin, he admitted privately. And it’s an alleged admission that could prove problematic for Trump:

That will allow them to prove he knew he lost and still wanted to defraud the public. He still wanted to incite a mob to go to the Capitol and storm the Capitol. … This puts front and center the worst of day of his presidency. Something that was one of the most tragic things that happened in recent memory and was an attack on our democracy.

And Trump loves nothing more than to cast himself as victim of an overreaching Justice ProDepartment because it helps his campaign fundraising. Griffin then reiterated what we have learned about where that money goes:

[H]e’s kind of workshopping these lines of like, “I was indicted for you.” He was not indicted for you. He was indicted because he refused to accept, or he’s likely going to be indicted because he refused to accept the election and 10 percent of all his campaign donations go to his legal bills. It’s all a grift. At the end of the day, this is simply a grift.

For the moment, the “grift” seems to be working as Trump’s support in the 2024 GOP primary only grows.

Watch the video above via ABC.

