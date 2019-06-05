Ivanka Pilloried for ‘En Route to The Hague’ Tweet: ‘So You Waived Extradition?’
First daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump was brutally mocked on Twitter after she announced she was visiting The Hague in the Netherlands — home to the intragovernmental organization the International Criminal Court.
“En route to The Hague!” Ivanka tweeted this morning leading up to her visit.
En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019
While there, Ivanka met with some Marine serviceman stationed at the U.S. embassy in the city.
Grateful for the Marines posted at the @usembthehague for their service to our country! 🇺🇸🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/Lrx1YQXRB9
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019
Twitter users were quick to jokingly imply that Ivanka is visiting The Hague — where international war crimes are often tried — as a criminal, rather than a guest invited to give the closing speech at the Global Entrepreneur Summit tonight.
Check out a few of the responses to Ivanka’s tweet below:
So you waived extradition?
— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) June 5, 2019
enjoy your stay
— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 5, 2019
Oh you tease.
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 5, 2019
Well deserved ratio, @IvankaTrump. pic.twitter.com/dX3IIo1kwQ
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 5, 2019
Nice! Hopefully next stop will be Rikers. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
— Alyssa Hertzig (@alyssahertzig) June 5, 2019
Have a change of clothes and stay awhile.
— keep golgotha weird (@Mobute) June 5, 2019
Don’t taunt us like that.
— Jana Lynne Sanchez (@janasanchez) June 5, 2019
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com