First daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump was brutally mocked on Twitter after she announced she was visiting The Hague in the Netherlands — home to the intragovernmental organization the International Criminal Court.

“En route to The Hague!” Ivanka tweeted this morning leading up to her visit.

En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019

While there, Ivanka met with some Marine serviceman stationed at the U.S. embassy in the city.

Grateful for the Marines posted at the @usembthehague for their service to our country! 🇺🇸🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/Lrx1YQXRB9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019

Twitter users were quick to jokingly imply that Ivanka is visiting The Hague — where international war crimes are often tried — as a criminal, rather than a guest invited to give the closing speech at the Global Entrepreneur Summit tonight.

Check out a few of the responses to Ivanka’s tweet below:

So you waived extradition? — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) June 5, 2019

enjoy your stay — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 5, 2019

Oh you tease. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 5, 2019

Nice! Hopefully next stop will be Rikers. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Alyssa Hertzig (@alyssahertzig) June 5, 2019

Have a change of clothes and stay awhile. — keep golgotha weird (@Mobute) June 5, 2019

Don’t taunt us like that. — Jana Lynne Sanchez (@janasanchez) June 5, 2019

