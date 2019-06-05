comScore

Ivanka Pilloried for ‘En Route to The Hague’ Tweet: ‘So You Waived Extradition?’

By Caleb EcarmaJun 5th, 2019, 8:40 am

First daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump was brutally mocked on Twitter after she announced she was visiting The Hague in the Netherlands — home to the intragovernmental organization the International Criminal Court.

“En route to The Hague!” Ivanka tweeted this morning leading up to her visit.

While there, Ivanka met with some Marine serviceman stationed at the U.S. embassy in the city.

Twitter users were quick to jokingly imply that Ivanka is visiting The Hague — where international war crimes are often tried — as a criminal, rather than a guest invited to give the closing speech at the Global Entrepreneur Summit tonight.

Check out a few of the responses to Ivanka’s tweet below:

