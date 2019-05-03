CNN’s Jake Tapper today covered some economic wins for President Donald Trump, particularly the jobs report showing unemployment at a 50-year low.

Trump talked today about how the economy is “raging” and doing well, and Tapper asked if he’s getting enough credit for it:

“Does the president get enough credit for the economy? It really is doing astoundingly well.”

Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim said the economy is “by far his best case for reelection,” but noted that one of the problems for POTUS is that he “steps on his own message.”

Instead of hammering it home, she noted, sometimes “he likes to focus on other things.”

Tapper said he was planning to lead with the economy “and then President Trump decided to talk to Vladimir Putin and talk about ‘Russia hoax’ and all that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

