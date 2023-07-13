Jake Tapper Asks Ray Epps’ Lawyer If His Client Now Realizes ‘All the Lies’ Fox News Tells

Ray Epps, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, found himself in the middle of one of the right’s biggest conspiracy theories. Now he’s suing Fox News for amplifying that lie as truth, and CNN’s Jake Tapper asked his lawyer if he still held the same beliefs.

First Tapper brought everyone up to speed on the “nutty” conspiracy theory that Epps was a federal agent planted in the crowd that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, a story that was even pushed by members of Congress. He then welcomed Epps’ lawyer Michael Teter on The Lead to ask him how the backlash from the right and Fox News’ coverage of the story affected his client’s life. Teter said Epps and his wife were “inundated with threats” immediately after the Fox News coverage began.

Now that he’d become a target of the same movement he once supported, Tapper wanted to know if Epps’ thinking had shifted:

Tapper: So your client, Mr. Epps, at least he was a big believer in Donald Trump. He was there because he believed in the “stop the steal” cause and all that. He used to watch Fox, or maybe he still does. I don’t know. But has any of this caused him to rethink all of these people, including that particular TV channel and all the lies they tell? I mean, he has now been victim and seen up close how reckless and how little they care about truth and facts. Teter: Ray is an unlikely villain for the right-wing and for Fox. As you said he was a Trump supporter. He was there on January 6th because he believed what Fox had been saying about the election being stolen. He now questions that, sure. And he questions many of the things that the right-wing media and Fox and its personalities have spewed about others because he knows when there’s a lie told about him, he knows it’s a lie, and so it makes him question the veracity of all the things Fox admits on-air.

You can watch the full segment above via CNN.

