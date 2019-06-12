President Donald Trump made some comments Wednesday, trying to clarify what he said about North Korea on Tuesday, but for CNN’s Jake Tapper, the president’s clarification only raised further questions.

Tuesday, when talking about reporting that Kim Jong Un‘s assassinated half-brother was a CIA source, the president said, “I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices, that’s for sure.”

Wednesday, when asked if he was seriously “committing to not spying” on North Korea, he said, “No, it’s not what I meant. It’s––what I said, and that’s, I think it’s different than maybe your interpretation.”

Tapper said Trump’s comment “only obfuscated matters further” and called them “confusing.”

When he brought in his political panel, Tapper tried to suss out what exactly POTUS was saying:

“The president’s answer right there––’it’s not what I meant, it’s what I said’––do you have any idea what he’s saying? I feel like maybe I’m missing something here?”

The Guardian White House correspondent Sabrina Siddiqui said Trump keeps creating an “alternate universe where facts don’t matter” and his own past statements don’t matter either.

The Daily Beast Washington bureau chief Jackie Kucinich noted how the confusion has international impact and “I’m sure Mike Pompeo’s phone was ringing off the hook, as it probably always does today.”

