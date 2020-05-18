Jake Tapper laced into President Donald Trump and his team for what the CNN anchor deemed an “unprecedented smear campaign against rivals,” calling out recent attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama.

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus passes 90,000, President Trump seems more focused on his political well-being, at least adjudged by the great number of recent tweets focused on “Obamagate,” which he has called the “biggest political crime in American history.” When asked what specific crime he is alleging, Trump has not answered, however.

Tapper started State of the Union by ripping on the “smear campaign” Trump and his allies have launched against a slew of his political enemies in recent days. He noted that this has ranged “from bizarre, false conspiracy theories to spreading false allegations of pedophilia to even suggesting one TV anchor committed murder.”

“These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality,” Tapper said. “They’re deranged and indecent and seem designed to distract from us from this horrific health and economic crisis.”

Tapper opened his show with the searing commentary, which he followed in a set of Sunday morning tweets published just after his State of the Union program aired, Tapper called out what he called “deranged and indecent” attacks, which “seem designed at least in part to distract us from the horrific death, health, and economic crisis caused by the pandemic.” Tapper tweeted:

President Trump and his team are launching an unprecedented smear campaign against rivals, leveling wild and false allegations against critics in the media and politics, ranging from bizarre conspiracy theories to spreading lies about pedophilia and even murder. 1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 17, 2020

2/ These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality. They’re deranged and indecent and seem designed at least in part to distract us from the horrific death, health, and economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The pandemic, which impacts you, is what we will continue to focus on. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 17, 2020

The pedophile part appears to reference an Instagram post published by the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., who posted a picture of Mr. Biden saying: “See you later, alligator” alongside an image of an alligator saying: “In a while, pedophile.”

Tapper has long enjoyed rare bipartisan respect for his journalistic chops established as a tough interrogation of Obama administration officials during his time as a White House reporter.

Watch above via CNN.

