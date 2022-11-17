Jake Tapper Calls Out Mike Pence’s ‘Revisionism’ the Morning After Hosting Town Hall With Former VP

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out former Vice President Mike Pence for echoing the attempts by conservatives to misrepresent the formulation of the January 6 investigative committee.

Tapper joined CNN This Morning on Thursday to reflect on his town hall with Pence and the political arguments that Pence laid out in his new memoir, So Help Me God. This led Tapper to reflect on the moment when he challenged Pence over his declaration that he won’t give testimony to the January 6 Committee.

While Tapper acknowledged Pence’s political and legal arguments for refusing to testify, he noted that the committee has called Pence out for falsely impugning them while withholding details about January 6th to sell his book.

“There is this revisionism by Pence — and it’s not just Pence, to be fair, it’s almost all of the Republican Party — about what the January 6 Committee is and why it exists the way it is,” Tapper said. He then dove into his recap by describing how Kevin McCarthy shot down the effort to form an independent investigative commission, then revoked his Republican picks from the January 6th Select Committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi barred him from appointing Trump loyalists to it.

“It wasn’t a partisan committee. There were 2 Republicans on it, and almost everybody that we heard from was not just a Republican, but a Trump-supporting Republican,” said Tapper. “What Pence is saying here is what Republicans say in general, which is not true, not accurate, and not fair.”

Watch above via CNN.

