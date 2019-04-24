Jake Tapper: Trump Uses His Bully Pulpit to Attack Cable News and SNL, But Not Russian Interference

CNN’s Jake Tapper opened The Lead Thursday with his reporting that trying to get the White House to focus on Russian interference is “like pulling teeth.”

That’s the quote from a U.S. government official who told him, “In general, senior white House staff felt it wasn’t a good idea to bring up issues related to Russia in front of the president.”

The Russian threat is ongoing, Tapper said, and that per another administration official, there’s a “real frustration because several administration officials wanted a more strategic approach out of the NSC and we got instead was a few policy documents.”

And while other administration officials are still working on this issue, Tapper called out the president, asking why he’s “so willing to use his bully pulpit to attack cable news anchors or Saturday Night Live comedians” but “unwilling to do so on this issue related to his job.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com