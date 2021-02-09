comScore Video of Capitol Riots in Trump Impeachment Trial Draws Strong Reaction

Jawdropping Video of Capitol Riots to Open Trump Trial Sets Off Shockwaves: ‘What a Stain on Our Nation’

By Joe DePaoloFeb 9th, 2021, 2:07 pm

The stunning 13-minute video montage of Capitol riots played at the outset of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on Tuesday, has sent shockwaves through social media.

The footage was introduced by impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). After the montage was played in the Senate chamber — a video which depicted shocking violence and chaos in the Capitol on Jan. 6 — the Maryland congressman argued that the case for Senate conviction ought to be open-and-shut.

“The president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on January 13th for doing that,” Raskin said. “That’s a high crime and misdemeanor. If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”

The video generated shock and anger far and wide:

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: