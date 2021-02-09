The stunning 13-minute video montage of Capitol riots played at the outset of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on Tuesday, has sent shockwaves through social media.

The footage was introduced by impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). After the montage was played in the Senate chamber — a video which depicted shocking violence and chaos in the Capitol on Jan. 6 — the Maryland congressman argued that the case for Senate conviction ought to be open-and-shut.

“The president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on January 13th for doing that,” Raskin said. “That’s a high crime and misdemeanor. If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing.”

The video generated shock and anger far and wide:

This is still completely unbelievable and so traumatizing. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 9, 2021

Did not expect this video to provoke as emotional a response as it has, at least for me. What a stain on our nation this is. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 9, 2021

That video alone should be enough. The republicans ignore the evidence at their peril, and ours. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 9, 2021

Powerful opening video from the House impeachment managers. Powerful. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 9, 2021

A terrifying civics lesson – this impeachment video. — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) February 9, 2021

This video montage is still shocking, a month later. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 9, 2021

Every single American should see that video. Every damn one.#ImpeachmentTrial — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021

I still don’t believe that happened here. That video was really something. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 9, 2021

This is hard to watch again. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) February 9, 2021

This video montage is pretty compelling, and it’s REALLY hard to say Trump didn’t incite an insurrection when they insurrectionists are LITERALLY wearing #Trump flags and hats #impeachment — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) February 9, 2021

This is a difficult video to watch. As some Republicans have desperately tried to downplay or move on from the events of January 6, it reminds us of just how harrowing that day was. The Senate must convict. https://t.co/YgIG8UWNHA — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) February 9, 2021

The impeachment video was intense and so difficult to watch. I can’t even imagine what it was like to be there. The insurrection on January 6th was far worse than any of us really know. Wow, just wow. — Emilia Sykes (@EmiliaSykesOH) February 9, 2021

