Jeanine Pirro Brings Up Hillary Clinton to Defend Trump’s Foreign Dirt Comments

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro used her opening to defend President Donald Trump’s comments on whether he would accept information on his election opponents from foreign agents.

“The question: whether or not if foreigners offer information, should your campaign accept it or call the FBI? Trump said he would do both,” Pirro argued. “He said hey, I think you may want to listen. There is nothing wrong with listening. Obviously, you would have to listen before you would decide whether the information should go to the FBI.”

Pirro then accused Democrats of attacking Trump “so they can add another trinket to their Trump impeachment jar.”

Pirro then brought up former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accusing her of “illegally spying on an American citizen to get information on an opposing presidential candidate.”

Pirro then played an old clip of herself to say that she would accept information from any source, citing her background in running for office.

“Now, as someone who has run for office five times, if the devil called me and said they wanted to set up a meeting to give me opposition research on my opponent, I would be on the first trolley to Hell to get it,” Pirro said in the 2017 clip she played Saturday.

