Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro returned to the airwaves this week, using her open to go after the progressive Democratic congresswomen President Donald Trump has attacked all week.

“Let me tell you about the ‘Squad.’ A benign sounding high school term that in reality, presents a dangerous assault on everything we hold dear. These four freshman congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, are radical socialists who want to punish success and destroy capitalism,” Pirro argued.

They say that Donald Trump is not the president but the occupant of the White House. That he is illegitimate and he should be impeached. They call him a racist, they say he is a fascist, a corrupt and inept president and has destroyed the border with inhumane camps. That the president is a hateful, despicable human being and that he is responsible for the problems in Venezuela, their socialist dream country,” Pirro continued.

“Say goodbye to law and order, ICE will be eliminated as well as the Department of Homeland Security,” she said.

Pirro frequently attacked Omar during the open. Previously, Fox News “strongly condemned” one of her previous monologues where she seemingly questioned the congresswoman’s loyalty to the country.

Watch above, via Fox News.

