Jerry Nadler Reveals Mueller Report Won’t Be Released Until After Barr Presser: ‘This is Wrong’

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is not at all happy at reports that the contents of the Mueller report may not be provided to members of Congress until after Attorney General William Barr‘s press conference on Thursday morning.

Nadler shared his thoughts on Twitter on Wednesday.

Noting that Barr had previously said that it doesn’t do the public a service for “me to attempt to summarize the full report,” Nadler commented: “I agree. So why is the AG holding a press conference tomorrow morning to go over the Mueller report?”

He then sounded off of on fact Congress will not receive the report until hours after Barr holds his press conference.

“I’m deeply troubled by reports that the WH is being briefed on the Mueller report AHEAD of its release,” Nadler wrote. “Now, DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong.”

Barr’s press conference is currently set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline reported Wednesday night the report will be provided 90 minutes after the start.

“Amazing what they’re trying to get away with – we won’t let them!” Cicilline tweeted out.

