Fox News host Jesse Watters took time out of his interview with Donald Trump Jr. to praise President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign rally and bash other media outlets’ coverage of the event.

Watters offered up his criticism of the media to Trump Jr. during his interview with the president’s son on Watters’ World Saturday night.

“The media was totally disrespectful of this speech. You have an incumbent president officially launching his candidacy for reelection in primetime in a key swing state in Florida. And they don’t seriously analyze this and how he’s framing the issue,” Watters said.

Watters then played a clip of various shows criticizing Trump’s Orlando rally this week.

“The media–the more they attack the president the stronger the bond is between his supporters and him,” Watters said.

Trump Jr. agreed saying “the level of hate and disdain the media has for these hard working people, now they are getting it.”

“Most of these people in the media have five friends who all feel the exact same way. They talk to themselves and say it’s over,” Trump Jr. said. “They will never understand these Americans and their plight.”

Watters agreed, saying “it reinforces the president’s theme that an attack on him is an attack on them.”

