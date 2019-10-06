Let’s call this the LOL defense.

Sunday morning on ABC’s This Week, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) went to bat for President Donald Trump’s asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. This Week host George Stephanopoulos pressed Jordan on the topic right out of the box.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for President Trump to ask China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Jordan chucked at the query.

“George, you really think he was serious about thinking that China’s going to investigate the Biden family?” Jordan said.

“He said it right there in public,” Stephanopoulos replied.

“As Senator [Marco] Rubio said a couple days ago, I think he’s getting the press all spun up about this,” Jordan said.

Stephanopoulos pressed the Ohio congressman.

“The president asked China to investigate,” he said. “We’re not supposed to take the president at his word?”

“You guys would think after three and a half years, with the campaign and everything else, you would figure out some of the way that this guy [speaks],” Jordan said.

Of course, as Stephanopoulos pointed out, “The president hasn’t said he’s joking. He said a very direct statement. He wasn’t smiling. He wasn’t laughing. It wasn’t a joke.”

Jordan continued to dodge the question, even as Stephanopoulos asked it several more times.

Watch above, via ABC.

