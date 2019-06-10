Congressman Jim Jordan (R- OH) grilled former Nixon White House counsel John Dean at today’s Mueller report hearing, bringing up some of Dean’s old tweets bashing President Donald Trump.

Jordan brought up tweets of his in particular on impeachment, mocking Trump, and him saying “As POTUS he is incapable of accomplishing anything”:

At a memorial event for David Hamburg, Speaker Pelosi and I had a chance to discuss impeachment. She has it right! https://t.co/Sy96QzXbVb pic.twitter.com/vh7ls7kDbg — John Dean (@JohnWDean) April 26, 2019

Haven’t we been too long in not giving Trump a meaningful moniker? Should it be: George’s “Deranged Don”? “Demeaning Don”? “Deadbeat Don”? “Demagogue Don”? Thoughts please? Comments? We’ve got to give this jerk some of his own treatment. And soon! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) May 11, 2019

We are all witnessing Trump’s massive effort to cover up his criminal behavior. As POTUS he is incapable of accomplishing anything. Trump’s printed sign at his Rose Garden press session today shows this was pre-planned by the White House. Donald likes playing the victim. — John Dean (@JohnWDean) May 22, 2019

Regarding “As POTUS he is incapable of accomplishing anything,” Jordan asked, “When you made that statement, what did you have in mind? Thinking about the 3.2 percent economic growth rate we had in the last quarter? Thinking about the fact we got the lowest unemployment in 50 years? How about the fact that hostages are back from North Korea?”

Dean responded, “I think that under the parliamentary rules of the House, I’m refrained from addressing a full answer to your question.”

Jordan went on to bring up comments Dean made on CNN prior to Michael Cohen‘s testimony to Congress about how he should hold his testimony from Republicans as long as possible.

Jordan asked if he gave advice to Cohen or Lanny Davis prior to that testimony. Dean said, “I have known Lanny Davis for a couple decades and we have talked about it. I did say as soon as you turn your testimony over it will be picked apart.”

Jordan went on to say he’s dismayed at “this committee’s failure to investigate how the Trump/Russia thing started. How this whole thing began.”

Before the hearing moved on, Chairman Jerrold Nadler took issue with some of Jordan’s comments and they briefly clashed.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com