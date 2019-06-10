comScore

WATCH LIVE: WATERGATE'S JOHN DEAN TESTIFIES BEFORE HOUSE

video

Jim Jordan Reads John Dean Tweets Blasting Trump in Heated Back-and-Forth: You Said He’s ‘Incapable of Accomplishing Anything’

By Josh FeldmanJun 10th, 2019, 4:08 pm

Congressman Jim Jordan (R- OH) grilled former Nixon White House counsel John Dean at today’s Mueller report hearing, bringing up some of Dean’s old tweets bashing President Donald Trump.

Jordan brought up tweets of his in particular on impeachment, mocking Trump, and him saying “As POTUS he is incapable of accomplishing anything”:

Regarding “As POTUS he is incapable of accomplishing anything,” Jordan asked, “When you made that statement, what did you have in mind? Thinking about the 3.2 percent economic growth rate we had in the last quarter? Thinking about the fact we got the lowest unemployment in 50 years? How about the fact that hostages are back from North Korea?”

Dean responded, “I think that under the parliamentary rules of the House, I’m refrained from addressing a full answer to your question.”

Jordan went on to bring up comments Dean made on CNN prior to Michael Cohen‘s testimony to Congress about how he should hold his testimony from Republicans as long as possible.

Jordan asked if he gave advice to Cohen or Lanny Davis prior to that testimony. Dean said, “I have known Lanny Davis for a couple decades and we have talked about it. I did say as soon as you turn your testimony over it will be picked apart.”

Jordan went on to say he’s dismayed at “this committee’s failure to investigate how the Trump/Russia thing started. How this whole thing began.”

Before the hearing moved on, Chairman Jerrold Nadler took issue with some of Jordan’s comments and they briefly clashed.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: