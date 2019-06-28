Former President Jimmy Carter said he believes President Donald Trump’s election was illegitimate and “he didn’t actually win the election in 2016.”

Carter was speaking at at a Carter Center conference on human rights in Virginia with author Jon Meacham when he made the remarks. (First reported by USA Today’s Susan Page.)

“I think the interference, though not yet quantified, should be fully investigated and would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016, he lost the election,” Carter said.

“He was put into office because the Russians interfered,” he said. Carter was then asked if that meant he believed Trump was illegitimate.

“Based on what I said, which I can’t retract,” Carter responded, prompting laughter from the audience.

Carter has spoken with Trump in the past and attended Trump’s inauguration. Earlier this year, Carter says he offered Trump advice on dealing with China after Trump called him to talk about the country.

