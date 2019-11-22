comScore

John Bolton Cryptically Announces He Has ‘Liberated the Twitter Account Previously Suppressed Unfairly’

By Connor MannionNov 22nd, 2019, 10:59 am
National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office of the White House on May 13, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has returned to Twitter with a number of cryptic postings, saying “we have now liberated the Twitter account.”

Bolton indicated a change in regime for control of his Twitter in his post Friday morning.

He said the account was “previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor.”

Earlier Friday, Bolton posted another cryptic tweet asking people to “stay tuned” for the backstory behind his silence following his departure from the Trump administration.

Bolton’s last tweet was in September when he disputed the terms of his ousting from the White House.

Earlier this morning, CNN anchor John Berman got fed up with Bolton’s signaling and demanded him to “stop screwing around” and talk straight.

“Can I just say, John Bolton, stop screwing around,” Berman said, adding “All right, at this point if you want to sell your books go sell your books, if you want to talk to Congress, talk to Congress.”

