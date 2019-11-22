Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has returned to Twitter with a number of cryptic postings, saying “we have now liberated the Twitter account.”

Bolton indicated a change in regime for control of his Twitter in his post Friday morning.

He said the account was “previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor.”

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Earlier Friday, Bolton posted another cryptic tweet asking people to “stay tuned” for the backstory behind his silence following his departure from the Trump administration.

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Bolton’s last tweet was in September when he disputed the terms of his ousting from the White House.

Earlier this morning, CNN anchor John Berman got fed up with Bolton’s signaling and demanded him to “stop screwing around” and talk straight.

“Can I just say, John Bolton, stop screwing around,” Berman said, adding “All right, at this point if you want to sell your books go sell your books, if you want to talk to Congress, talk to Congress.”

