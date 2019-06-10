John Dean Laughs Off Attacks from Republicans at Hearing: ‘They’re All Flamethrowers’

Former White House counsel John Dean laughed off attacks he faced from House Republicans during a hearing today, saying he expected the attacks and noted “they’re all flamethrowers.”

Dean was appearing on Anderson Cooper’s CNN program Monday night after his Monday testimony, and Cooper asked if he expected Republicans like Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz to attack him.

Dean laughed, and said “I did, actually. I know the players.”

“I’ve watched them before. I watched them badger Hillary Clinton. They’re all flame-throwers,” Dean said.

“I did make the point that when I worked at that committee many years ago, they actually accomplished things because the Republicans crossed the aisle … we accomplished things like amending the ‘64 civil rights act, the voting rights act of ‘65, the 18-year-old vote and the 25th Amendment,” Dean said.

“Those are things that would never get processed in that committee today,” Dean said.

Dean was at the House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss his role in President Richard Nixon’s White House and as a key witness in the Watergate investigation that brought down Nixon.

“One of the reasons I’ve had a knot in my stomach, one of the reasons I’m on CNN is because I’m deeply troubled by the presidency we’re living with,” Dean said.

