John Dean testified before the House Judiciary Committee today, and on CNN tonight he responded to President Donald Trump blasting him and calling him a “loser.”

Trump made that comment during today’s hearing, hours after taking to Twitter to swipe at Dean and the House Democrats for inviting him:

….No Obstruction. The Dems were devastated – after all this time and money spent ($40,000,000), the Mueller Report was a disaster for them. But they want a Redo, or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs – Go back to work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Can’t believe they are bringing in John Dean, the disgraced Nixon White House Counsel who is a paid CNN contributor. No Collusion – No Obstruction! Democrats just want a do-over which they’ll never get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

Anderson Cooper asked Dean to respond and Dean said, “I’m honored to be on his enemies list. I was able to make Nixon’s at the end, and so I’m pleased that I’m on Trump’s, given my feelings about the threat he is to this country.”

At one point, he also said that “one of the reasons I’m on CNN” is because of how “deeply troubled” he is by Trump’s presidency.

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

