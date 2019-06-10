comScore
John Dean Says He’s ‘Honored’ to Be on Trump’s ‘Enemies List’ After POTUS Calls Him a ‘Loser’

By Josh FeldmanJun 10th, 2019, 8:53 pm

John Dean testified before the House Judiciary Committee today, and on CNN tonight he responded to President Donald Trump blasting him and calling him a “loser.”

Trump made that comment during today’s hearing, hours after taking to Twitter to swipe at Dean and the House Democrats for inviting him:

Anderson Cooper asked Dean to respond and Dean said, “I’m honored to be on his enemies list. I was able to make Nixon’s at the end, and so I’m pleased that I’m on Trump’s, given my feelings about the threat he is to this country.”

At one point, he also said that “one of the reasons I’m on CNN” is because of how “deeply troubled” he is by Trump’s presidency.

