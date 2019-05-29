John Heilemann: Trump Hasn’t Lost Fox News, But Barr Might Have––He’s on ‘Shaky Ground’

MSNBC’s John Heilemann thinks that Attorney General Bill Barr may be on some “shaky ground” and losing some confidence on the right.

Some Fox hosts like Sean Hannity have commended Barr for investigating the Russia investigation, and it’s doubtful the more Trump-supportive personalities would turn on Barr, though as Nicolle Wallace noted, people like Chris Christie and Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano were calling out Barr today for his summary being at odds with Mueller’s report.

After running video of Napolitano and Bret Baier, the AP’s Jonathan Lemire cracked, “When you’ve lost Fox News…”

Now, “the president hasn’t lost Fox News,” as John Heilemann said. “Tonight, one way or the other, Sean Hannity and the primetime hosts and the others will all be somehow figuring out a way to rally around Trump.”

He credited “the smarter conservative legal analysts” for their commentary before saying, “The person who’s lost Fox News is Bill Barr.”

Heilemann thinks that given comments from Christie and Napolitano, Barr could be on “shaky ground” and he may now be “looking at the way Fox News and the conservative legal firmament is turning against him.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com