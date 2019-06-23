Jonathan Swan Details Axios Report on Chaos of Trump Presidential Transition

Axios’ Jonathan Swan appeared on MSNBC to detail his Sunday report on a large trove of leaked documents detailing the frenzy of Donald Trump’s presidential transition following the 2016 election.

Swan spoke with Steve Kornacki, who was filling in for Kasie Hunt on Kasie DC.

“The documents we have are the documents that were produced after they fired Chris Christie,” Swan said. “Trump fires — actually [Steve] Bannon fires [Christie] after the election and they toss aside most of his work, start from scratch with the names.”

“So there was this frenetic frenzied period where the leadership … President Trump, Reince Priebus, were coming up with names for the top jobs,” he continued. “This was dumped on the back of the Republican National Committee. They had a team of two dozen—almost all of them in their 20s, and they did the best job they could on a very, very trying circumstances.”

Swan also outlined a number of names who came up in the documents as seriously considered for Trump administration jobs, but were rejected for some reason or another.

“Laura Ingraham, the Fox host, was seriously considered for White House press secretary. One of her red flags was–I’m reading a direct quote–Ingram said people should wear diapers instead of sharing bathrooms with transgender people,” Swan said.

Swan said no one he spoke to disputed the authenticity of the documents and that Axios has redacted personal details or potentially “spurious rumors.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

