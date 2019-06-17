Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) spokesperson said the lawmaker misspoke when she claimed White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is being “removed” from her post in the administration soon.

While Ernst made the comments during an interview with NBC’s local Des Moines affiliate WHO-TV Sunday, the network included an editor’s note along with their coverage of Ernst’s comments noting her staff’s rebuttal.

“Afterwards, Ernst’s spokesman said that she misspoke when she said Kellyanne Conway was leaving her position as counselor to President Donald Trump,” the network noted.

During her comments on WHO, Ernst was asked if it is “right” that Conway is using her position to violate the Hatch Act, as documented by federal watchdogs at the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

“Well, obviously, there has been a commission that’s decided that’s not appropriate so she is being removed from that position but we certainly want to be working toward the good of all Americans,” said Ernst. “Obviously she wants to support the president’s initiative, she is an advisor or was an advisor, but, you know, she used her position differently.”

However, Conway has yet to be removed and Ernst’s flack recanted the claim, despite the OSC recommending last week that she be removed due to her “egregious, notorious and ongoing” breaching of the Hatch Act.

Watch Ernst’s comments above, via WHO-TV.

