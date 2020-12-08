Despite having less than two months left in office, President Donald Trump announced new government posts for some familiar figures on Tuesday.

Notably, Trump secured top new positions for U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Chao will sit on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ board of trustees, Conway is set to become a member of the board of visitors to the United States Air Force Academy, and Schlapp will be a member of the Library of Congress trust fund board.

Conway was already one of the longest-serving top officials in the Trump administration but left the White House in August due to family turmoil.

Below is the full list of Trump’s nominees:

The announcement of Trump’s intended appointees comes as President-elect Joe Biden has been announcing the members of his own respective teams.

Biden officially nominated the officials chosen to help him address the coronavirus pandemic and other issues of national health on Tuesday. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will lead the Health and Human Services Department; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, is set to become the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Vivek Murthy will return as Surgeon General, a position he had during the Obama administration.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]