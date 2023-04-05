Trump Calls to Defund the Police After His Own Arrest

Former President Donald Trump demanded his Republican allies in Congress defund the FBI and the Justice Department.

A day after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Trump took to social media and proclaimed, “Almost every legal and political analyst has said that the unfair and morally disgusting Indictment filed against me yesterday has NO MERIT, and is not even a case.”

“There was no crime,” he said, “and, anyway, the Statute of Limitations has been violated by many years.”

While the debate over the strength of the indictment continues, Trump was warned yesterday that he could be put under a gag order if he continues to attack prosecutors in the case. That didn’t stop the former president from ranting against his foes in his Mar-a-Lago speech, and thus, his next Truth Social message was more in character with his recent all-caps rage postings:

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” Trump wrote. “THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

Since the charges were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, representing the state of New York, defunding the federal authorities wouldn’t stop that prosecution.

However, Trump’s post comes after he blasted Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the DOJ investigation into Trump’s culpability for January 6, as well as the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal.

