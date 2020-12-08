The Trump legal team just put out a press release that made clear they have no intention of giving up the fight on the results of the 2020 general election, which they are baselessly contesting.

The statement was written by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis and addresses the “Safe Harbor Deadline,” which is the statutory timeline that provides the last day for states to certify election results. This provides a full week in advance of the Electoral College vote, scheduled for December 14th, which ostensibly makes it nearly impossible to change the results.

President-elect Joe Biden was projected winner of 306 electoral votes by nearly all media outlets on Saturday, November 1oth. Afterward, President Donald Trump and his team of lawyers have filed dozens of lawsuits in roughly five swing states, though nearly every single one has thus far been overturned.

Giuliani was recently hospitalized with Covid-19, and earlier today, reports surfaced that colleague Ellis also had been infected with the potentially deadly contagion. These reports, combined with repeated court decisions against their legal filings and simply running out of time, have led many to suggest that the fight of election results is either effectively over or soon to end.

Not so! At least according to Giuliani and Ellis’s statement, which notes that “in Bush V Gore, the date of ‘ultimate significance’ is January 6, when Congress counts and certifies the votes of the Electoral College,” and that “The only fixed day in the U.S. Constitution is the inauguration of the President on January 20 at noon.”

Further, the statement reads “Despite the media trying desperately to proclaim that the fight is over, we will continue to champion election integrity until legal vote is counted fairly and accurately.”

This is a clear signal to anyone still interested in their Quixotic efforts; they see more windmills on the horizon worth tilting towards.

Read the full press release below:

December 8, 2020 –

