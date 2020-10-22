comScore

JUST IN: Trump Tests Negative For Covid-19 Prior to Second Presidential Debate

By Leia IdlibyOct 22nd, 2020, 3:50 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of the second presidential debate, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. 

CBS News’ Weijia Jiang took to Twitter to share the news, via a White House pool report:

Although the president’s latest test results are now public knowledge, the Trump administration has still refused to say when the president’s last negative test was prior to his first debate with Joe Biden. 

The president and First Lady Melania Trump announced their positive results in an early morning tweet on October 2, following the positive diagnosis of Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides. Several allies, aides, and members of the Trump administration have tested positive since.

