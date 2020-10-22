JUST IN: Trump Tests Negative For Covid-19 Prior to Second Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of the second presidential debate, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

CBS News’ Weijia Jiang took to Twitter to share the news, via a White House pool report:

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the President tested negative for COVID-19 today ahead of the Presidential debate, according to the latest pool report. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 22, 2020

Although the president’s latest test results are now public knowledge, the Trump administration has still refused to say when the president’s last negative test was prior to his first debate with Joe Biden.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump announced their positive results in an early morning tweet on October 2, following the positive diagnosis of Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides. Several allies, aides, and members of the Trump administration have tested positive since.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]