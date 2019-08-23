comScore

Justin Amash Blasts Trump as a ‘Threat to Liberty in America’: Appears ‘Increasingly Unstable’

By Josh FeldmanAug 23rd, 2019, 6:29 pm

Congressman Justin Amash, the former Republican representative who recently left the GOP, blasted President Donald Trump tonight as appearing “increasingly unstable.”

Capping off a week in which concerns about the president from “NeverTrump” Republicans only grew, Amash tweeted that the president is “a threat to liberty in America”

“In 2020, we must elect someone who will restore respect for our Constitution and each other,” he added.

There had been talk a while back that Amash could potentially make a third-party presidential bid, something he said last month he wouldn’t necessarily rule out.

