Justin Bieber Credits Trump for Helping A$AP Rocky, Adds: But ‘Can You Also Let Those Kids Out of Cages?’

By Josh FeldmanJul 21st, 2019, 4:21 pm

In recent days, President Donald Trump has publicly said he’s working to get rapper A$AP Rocky freed from Swedish jail, after he was detained on an assault charge. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly lobbied Trump, and the president gave West a shoutout on Twitter:

Among the many people calling for A$AP Rocky’s release is Justin Bieber, who tweeted a sort-of thanks to Trump.

“I want my friend out,” Bieber tweeted. “I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

