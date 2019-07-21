In recent days, President Donald Trump has publicly said he’s working to get rapper A$AP Rocky freed from Swedish jail, after he was detained on an assault charge. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly lobbied Trump, and the president gave West a shoutout on Twitter:

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Among the many people calling for A$AP Rocky’s release is Justin Bieber, who tweeted a sort-of thanks to Trump.

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

