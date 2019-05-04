Kamala Harris Calls for Investigation Into Whether WH Asked Barr to Investigate People: AG’s Answer Was ‘Suspicious’

Senator Kamala Harris questioned Attorney General Bill Barr during this week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about whether anyone in the White House suggested he open an investigation of anyone.

Barr said, “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest.’ There have been discussions of matters out there that they’ve not asked me to open an investigation.”

Harris is now calling for the DOJ inspector general to investigate whether anyone from the White House has directed Barr to open investigations into anyone and whether Barr’s “acted on” such. She sent a letter to the IG, Michael Horowitz, and spoke with Rachel Maddow about it last night.

Maddow asked directly, “Do you believe that it’s possible that he’s been getting direction from the White House or from the president about opening investigations into the president’s perceived enemies?”

“Based on his non-response,” Harris said, “I am now suspicious… The attorney general is supposed to act on behalf of the people and not act as the president’s henchman.”

“He was buying time for himself by asking that the question be repeated and he was parsing his language,” she told Maddow.

