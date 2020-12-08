Kayleigh McEnany Denies NYT Report That Trump Administration ‘Passed’ on Pfizer Deal

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied all allegations made in a recent New York Times report that claimed President Donald Trump’s administration officials “passed” when Pfizer offered to sell the United States more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the report, because the Trump administration declined the offer, Pfizer may not be able to distribute more of the vaccine in the United States until next summer due to commitments the company made with other countries.

McEnany contested the report when asked about it by CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Joe Johns, adding that those involved in the negotiations between Pfizer and Operation Warp Speed say the allegation is false.

“You’re in the position now of having several other companies that potentially could bring vaccines. Is that part of the reason why the administration simply passed, if they did at all?” Johns continued.

McEnany again said that the administration did not pass on any deal from Pfizer.

“We contracted with many companies, there are six vaccines on phase three clinical trial. Almost all of them … we contracted for 100 million doses, it’s something novel. Something Obama-Biden failed to do with the Swine Flu,” she added. “It’s never been done, and that’s credit to having a businessman in the White House.”

Although McEnany denies the Times report, it was confirmed by ABC News.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

