Kayleigh McEnany said it was deemed safe by the White House for President Donald Trump to travel to a fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday — shortly after a close aide had tested positive for the coronavirus and hours before he himself tested positive.

The White House found out Trump aide Hope Hicks had Covid-19 before the president’s trip to a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club. Hicks, who travelled with Trump to the presidential debate on Tuesday and a rally the following evening, reportedly started experiencing symptoms on Wednesday night.

Trump interacted with about 100 people at the Thursday fundraiser, according to reports. Hours later, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

At a press gaggle outside of the White House Friday, reporters questioned McEnany on the decision.

“Why would he still go, knowing it was a positive with whom he had contact with?” ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked.

“It was deemed safe for the president to go,” McEnany said. “He socially distanced, it was an outdoor event, and it was deemed safe by White House operations.”

“Who exactly assessed that it was safe for the president, even though he knew he had exposure, to travel to New Jersey?” another reporter asked. “He was in Marine One, small space, Air Force One, and at that fundraiser. Who made that assessment?”

“White House operations made the assessment it was safe for the president, in consultation with others,” McEnany replied.

McEnany added that she was unaware that Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus when she held a press conference with reporters in the briefing room Thursday morning.

Watch above, via C-Span.

