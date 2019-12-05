During a Thursday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway took an interesting approach in defending a viral video that appeared to show world leaders mocking her boss, President Donald Trump, behind his back.

The video emerged late Tuesday night, showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emanuel Macron having a laugh at the expense of Trump at the NATO summit in England. The morning after the video emerged, Trump announced plans to skip his final scheduled press conference and leave the summit early, fueling speculation that he did so in reaction to the video.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade addressed the video and Trump’s response of calling Justin Trudeau “two-faced” before asking “where this relationship is going.”

Conway noted that she feels the “relationship will be the same because at least President Trump is honest when he’s calling out a foreign leader and the way he feels about them.” She then called out what she felt was a “very childish exchange,” before explaining what was underlying the apparent back-stabbery.

“They were hardly denouncing him,” she noted before dismissing the social media reaction. She then explained, “what was it really about, it was about the fact that President Trump commands the room and makes people jealous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]