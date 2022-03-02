Lauren Boebert Says Putin Invaded Ukraine Because He’s ‘Watching the Tyranny That is Taking Place in America’

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed that Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to invade Ukraine because of “the tyranny that is taking place in America.”

After heckling Joe Biden’s State of the Union address alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Boebert spoke to conservative pundit Benny Johnson to give her full assessment of the president’s speech. The conversation began with Boebert gushing praise for former President Donald Trump, and trashing Biden for the 13 U.S. service members who died in Afghanistan last year when Hamid Karzai International Airport was bombed during America’s chaotic withdrawal from the country.

“We’re seeing this all throughout the world,” Boebert said. “America’s weakness is affecting our allies and our enemies. Our allies can no longer trust us, and our enemies certainly do not fear us.”

She continued:

Putin was watching what happened in Afghanistan. Putin was watching our southern border be completely invaded by 2 million illegal aliens. Putin is watching the tyranny that is taking place in America, and that is why he is now at war with Ukraine.

Boebert moved on without elaborating on what “tyranny” is supposedly happening in America. Her remarks follow a continuing trend among conservatives who have characterized Putin as strong and Biden as weak throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Watch above (start at 5:30), via Benny Johnson.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com