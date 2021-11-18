Lawyer for QAnon Shaman’s Message to Trump: Take Care of ‘The Jacka**es That You F*cked Up Because of January 6’

The lawyer for the “QAnon Shaman” teed off a bit on former President Donald Trump after his client was sentenced on Wednesday.

Jacob Chansley, who infamously stormed the capitol on January 6 in a hard-to-miss costume, was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Attorney Albert Watkins briefly fielded questions from reporters afterwards, and one asked him about what he would consider “appropriate accountability” for Trump at this time.

“If you’re asking my opinion, my opinion is meaningless,” Watkins responded.

And then, well, he continued:

I will say that I would probably be far more effective over a beer with former President Trump, even if he didn’t have a beer, because I understand he doesn’t drink beer, but I’d have a beer. And I’d tell him, ‘You know what? You’ve got a few fucking things to do. Including clearing this fucking mess up and taking care of a lot of the jackasses that you fucked up because of January 6.

pic.twitter.com/llHasyNWOL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 18, 2021

“In the meantime,” Watkins added, “I might talk to him about some other things that I agree with him on. But my opinion doesn’t mean shit.”

Watkins has been known for lots of, um, colorful language. Back in May he made some truly stunning remarks that a lot of the January 6 defendants are “all fucking short-bus people” and that “these are people with brain damage, they’re fucking retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum.”

The former president has continued to downplay January 6 and push conspiracies about the 2020 election, which he has called the real “insurrection.”

