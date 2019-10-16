comScore

Lindsey Graham Alarmed by Trump Syria Remarks: ‘Complete and Utter National Security Disaster in the Making’

By Josh FeldmanOct 16th, 2019, 12:18 pm

Senator Lindsey Graham has been critical of President Donald Trump on Syria in the past week but also supportive of some steps the president has taken in response, like the announcement of sanctions against Turkey.

Today Trump again defended his withdrawal decision, said the Kurds are “not angels,” and per multiple reports even said Turkey invading Syria is “not our problem”:

Graham was asked about the president’s remarks and was somewhat astonished, per NBC News:

Graham himself took to Twitter to say that if Trump continues making statements like these, “this will be a disaster worse than President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq”:

Graham wasn’t the only Republican shocked by the president’s remarks:

