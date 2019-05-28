Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Senator Lindsey Graham fired back Tuesday after MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted him for selling his soul.

On Morning Joe, during a discussion of the late John McCain and a claim from Amy Klobuchar, John Heilemann raised the question of what happened to Graham in the past few years.

Scarborough said Graham made a cynical political calculation and “sold his political soul for, you know, 20 percentage points inside his own Republican Party.”

Graham spoke with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade and the host asked him to respond.

Graham said he still remembers how poorly McCain was treated in 2008 and again said he wants Trump to be “successful,” adding that he pushes back when he thinks he’s wrong.

The South Carolina senator said his constituents want him working with Trump and “cable chatter is just cable chatter.”

Graham praised Trump’s job performance and added, “The one thing I’m not gonna worry about is pleasing Joe Scarborough. That’s not high on my list.”

