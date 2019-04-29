Lindsey Graham Knocks Napolitano on Fox News: ‘Completely 100 Percent Wrong’ on Obstruction

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano tonight stood by his assessment that the Mueller report demonstrates clear obstruction of justice from President Donald Trump. Napolitano has been criticized by Alan Dershowitz and POTUS for his take.

After Napolitano defended his position to Martha MacCallum, the host spoke in a subsequent segment with Senator Lindsey Graham.

And Graham very much disagreed with Napolitano, “I like Judge Napolitano, but he’s completely 100 percent wrong.”

Graham said not only is there no underlying crime, but that the White House cooperated with all the requests from the Mueller office.

“Name one event that Donald Trump engaged in that impeded the Mueller investigation,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

