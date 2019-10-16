Lindsey Graham Lashes Out at Trump: I Will Become His ‘Worst Nightmare’ Over Syria Decision

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatened Donald Trump over his decision to allow Turkey to invade northern Syria, as the GOP lawmaker insisted he will never “be quiet” about the issue and could become the president’s “worst nightmare” should the White House continue in this foreign policy shift.

Graham made the comments on Wednesday after Trump spoke in the Oval Office to stand by his decision to remove U.S. troops from the region, thus leaving room for Turkey to attack the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds.

“I want to bring our soldiers back home. We are not a police force,” the president said, before claiming that he did not give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “the green light.”

“I’m not going to get involved in a war between Syria and Turkey. I say this with great respect. They are no angels,” he added.

Graham, who has jumped between lashing out at Trump and backing off in recent days, responded to the comment by telling reporters that he could “become President Trump’s worst nightmare” due to their disagreements on Syria.

“I will not sit along the sidelines and watch a good ally, the Kurds, be slaughtered by Turkey,” the senior South Carolina senator said, per NBC News White House reporter Shannon Pettypiece. “This is a defining moment for President Trump. He needs to up his game.”

The Republican went on to criticize Trump for talking like Ronald Reagan but acting “like Rand Paul on occasion.”

Graham, who warned that this could be “the biggest mistake” of Trump’s presidency, also took to Twitter to reiterate his issues with the president.

“When it comes to America’s national security I will NEVER be quiet,” Graham wrote. “Mr. President, forget about what I’m saying about Syria. Listen to your own national security team who are telling you the consequences of your decision and the impact it will have on our nation.”

“He appears to be hell-bent on making the same mistakes in Syria as President Obama made in Iraq,” he continued. “The worst thing any Commander in Chief can do is to give land back to the enemy that was taken through blood and sacrifice. I fear those are the consequences of the actions being taken right now.”

