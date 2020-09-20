LISTEN: New Woodward Tapes Reveal Trump Dismissing Concerns About Partisan Judicial Appointments, Saying McConnell’s ‘Biggest Thing’ is Getting New Judges

New audio from Bob Woodward offers a window into President Donald Trump’s thinking on the judiciary — with a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Appearing on CNN Sunday night, Woodward shared several previously unreleased clips from his 18 interviews with the president. In one exchange, Trump noted how important judicial appointments are to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“You know what Mitch’s biggest thing is in the whole world? His judges,’ Trump told Woodward on Dec. 13, 2019. “If I have 10 ambassadors — and a judge can take long to get approved, you know. Which is probably right. Should be, right? He will absolutely ask me, please, let’s get the judge approved, instead of 10 ambassadors.”

Woodward also asked the president about concerns from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about politicizing the judiciary. Trump dismissed those concerns — saying that Americans, in his view, are better served by him following his instincts when it comes to judges.

“I am what’s good for people,” Trump said.

Watch above, via CNN.

