Media junkies are more than well aware of how much a Trump supporter Fox Business host Lou Dobbs is. But as a recent profile illustrated, the admiration goes both ways.

Dobbs hosted former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who praised President Donald Trump for standing up to China and contrasting his actions with what the “opposition party” is doing.

“This president is under assault still by the deep state, the radical Dems,” Dobbs said, “and, of course, the unbelievably petty and persistent establishment of both parties.”

Bannon called Russia “a sideshow to a sideshow” before going back to China:

“The beating heart of the problem we have in the United States is this geostrategic struggle we have with this radical cadre, the Chinese communist party, and our position with China in the 21st century. Donald Trump has understood that you’ve talked about this for 20 or 30 years. Trump has been a follower of yours, Donald Trump came into this thing with very set ideas.”

An amused Dobbs told Bannon, “You’ve got this thing reversed, I’m a follower of President Trump’s.”

Bannon added, “Yeah, but you’ve been talking about this for a long time.”

