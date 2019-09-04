Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs went off again tonight on the “RINOs” in Congress not doing enough to support President Donald Trump going into 2020.

Dobbs corrected himself after comments yesterday on the two Republican senators who traveled to China, but he wanted to make it clear that he wants more Republicans to stop being “passive patsies while the left is filled with venom and vigor a viciousness.”

At one point after Ed Rollins discussed the stakes of the 2020 election, Dobbs said that on trade in particular, Republicans should be showing “vigorous support for this president in advance of an election that is now within the next year end a half.”

Rollins warned that “we could lose the presidency” and even said “the Senate could be at stake.”

“So why in the world,” Dobbs asked, “what kind of person is sitting in the House of Representatives or the Senate who doesn’t come back on their haunches and just roar like a damn lion and go get ’em? Because there are no lions that I can see!”

He continued:

“I am getting tired of what is basically the Republican response to the viciousness, the highly energized viciousness of the Democratic party on the part of Republicans. They basically say ‘We’re going to write a strong letter. We may hold a hearing someday.’ It’s just nonsense! They are effete, they’re impotent, and they are not worthy of support if they don’t go to work for this president!… Either this president wins the election in 2020 or the Republican Party may be, may be what many of the Democrats hope, and that is a thing of the past.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

