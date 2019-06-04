Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs declared tonight “I fear for the Republic” in response to Senate Republicans looking poised to oppose President Donald Trump‘s threatened Mexico tariffs.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly said there’s not much Senate GOP support for the tariffs, and multiple reports indicated that several Republican senators went off during a private lunch with White House officials––even Ted Cruz.

Dobbs declared that the Senate GOP is being led by “cowards” who don’t represent the American people.

“The Republican Party in the Senate appears, to me, to be on the verge of committing absolute suicide,” he declared. “The tragedy is they may well take this great Republic down with them.”

Both Dobbs and Ed Rollins were up in arms over this, with Dobbs saying this is an “utterly dispiriting moment in our history.”

“He is the Republican Party today,” Rollins declared of Trump. “This is the time for them to stand tough with him.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

[image via screengrab]

